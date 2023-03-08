Over $80 million in FEMA grants announced for SLECA, Houma Power Plant for Hurricane Ida

Yesterday, our U.S. Senators announced $84,832,228 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid grants for Louisiana.

“I’m thankful that $80 million will support infrastructure repairs to power providers that Hurricane Ida badly damaged, and I’m grateful to see $4 million supporting Louisianians in East Baton Rouge, where severe flooding threatens homes and livelihoods,” said Sen. John Kennedy.

“Hurricane Ida was no match for resilient South Louisiana families,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. “This funding will help our communities fully recover.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: