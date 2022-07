Louisiana State Police Troop C is on the scene of an overturned commercial motor vehicle on LA Hwy 308 near Amoco Road. Currently both lanes of LA Hwy 308 are closed as crews work to make recovery.

Motorists traveling north and south on LA Hwy 308 are encouraged to detour via the Belle Vue Bridge and T-Bois Bridge onto LA Hwy 1.

Please exercise caution in this area as heavy traffic is present.