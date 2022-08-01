The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!

August 1, 2022
August 1, 2022

“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.



“Synergy Bank is proud to partner with United Way to once again host the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The supplies collected can provide students with the tools they need to have a successful school year.” The supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.



Thanks to the support of the generous community, the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive has donated tens of thousands of school supplies to local students over the years. The following organizations hosted this year’s community drive, or held an internal drive to make the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive a success:

  • Unitech Training Academy – Houma Campus
  • Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce
  • Raising Cane’s of Thibodaux
  • CrossFit Crab Trap
  • Chic Cakes & Confections by Chiaki LLC
  • Lafourche Parish Public Library
  • LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors
  • Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.
  • Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce
  • B1 BANK
  • South Louisiana Bank all locations
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Raising Cane’s in East Houma
  • Paisley Park
  • Chick-fil-A Houma
  • Raising Cane’s
  • South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority
  • Gulf Island
  • Nicholls State University
  • Leaf #107 Order of the Eastern Stars
  • Thibodaux Regional Health System
  • Fletcher Technical Community College
  • Valley Supply
  •  Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
  • South Central Industrial Association
  • National Association of University Women
  • Break the Trend Boutique, LLC
  • 1st Franklin Financial of Houma
  • Nick Hebert Insurance Agency
  • Synergy Bank all locations
  • mPower Yoga
  • New Rising Sun Baptist Church
  • Greater Lafourche Port Commission
  • Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance
  • Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne
  • Rotary Club of Houma
  • Physicians Medical Center
  • Delta Segma Theta Bayou Lafourche Area Alumnae Chapter
  • Howard Nixon Music Scholarship Foundation

For a complete photo gallery from July 29, 2022, visit Pack the Bus on Facebook.

