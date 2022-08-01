The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!

“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“Synergy Bank is proud to partner with United Way to once again host the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The supplies collected can provide students with the tools they need to have a successful school year.” The supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

Thanks to the support of the generous community, the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive has donated tens of thousands of school supplies to local students over the years. The following organizations hosted this year’s community drive, or held an internal drive to make the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive a success:

