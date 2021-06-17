‘Pack the Bus’ Drives to Help Local Students; Here’s how you can help

It’s that time of the year again for the ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive! A partnership between Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana brings the community together by giving to students of the area that need help with school supplies.

Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana are currently seeking businesses and organizations to participate in their annual school supply drive to benefit local students during July. The seventh annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

Businesses and community organizations can host a school supply drive at their locations or serve as a collection site. The participants will be recognized in advertisements and social media throughout July.

The drive will conclude the last week of July when the organizations “Pack the Bus” quite literally. They will fill a school bus with all of the donated supplies during a bus tour to donation and partner sites.

While all school supply donations are appreciated, the organizers recognize the most needed items as colors, pencils, colored pencils, scissors, loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, binders, glue sticks, rulers, construction paper, pencil bags, or pouches, and school bags.

To learn more about the initiative or to participate, visit

http://www.banksynergy.com/packthebus.