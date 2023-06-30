Pack the Bus School Supply Drive to Benefit Local Schools

Local businesses are looking for your help to “Pack the Bus” to help local schools and students.

The ninth annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive will collect school supplies throughout the month of July. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The drive is coordinated by Synergy Bank and United Way for South Louisiana.

“Synergy Bank is proud to partner with United Way once again to host the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The supplies collected can provide students with the tools they need to have a successful school year.”

While all new school supply donations are appreciated, the most requested items include 24-pack of crayons, single subject spiral notebooks (college and wide ruled), pencils, 3-prong pocket folders, glue sticks, Pink Pearl erasers, pencil colors, Kleenex, paper towels, loose leaf paper (wide and college ruled), 1-inch binders, backpacks, and Expo markers. The drive also collects new and gently used belts and school uniforms.

“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations, and individuals, the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive has donated hundreds of thousands of individual school supply items over the years,” said Untied Way for South Louisiana Executive Director Alina Merlos. “The impact of this school supply drive to help local families – especially after many recent tough years – cannot be overstated. We hope to continue this important service in our community for years to come.”

Individuals are encouraged to bring their donations to any of the following locations:

Terrebonne Parish Bayou Cane Sports Bar – 6613 West Park Ave. | Houma CrossFit Home Brew – 184 Alliance Court | Houma LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors – 304 Corporate Drive | Houma Nick Hebert Insurance Agency – 854 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma Paisley Park – 6861 West Park Ave. | Houma Raising Cane’s 1723 Martin Luther King Blvd. | Houma 945 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma RelyOn Nutec – 209 Clendenning Road | East Houma South Louisiana Bank 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma 1308 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma 6405 West Park Ave. | Houma 3916 Hwy. 311 | Houma 4343 Hwy. 24 | Bourg 2010 Bayou Blue Road | Houma Synergy Bank 919 Grand Caillou Road | East Houma 3855 West Park Ave. | Gray 210 Synergy Center Blvd. | Houma 1036 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma Terrebonne General Health System – 8166 Main St. | Houma Unitech Training Academy – 6007 West Park Ave. | Houma United Community Bank – 1227 Saint Charles St. | Houma Valley Supply Company – 1000 Barataria Ave. | Houma



Lafourche Parish Big Mike’s BBQ – 120 Laura Drive | Thibodaux Break The Trend Boutique – 306 Jackson St. | Thibodaux Crab Trap Crossfit – 703 Plantation Road | Thibodaux Lafourche Parish Library – 314 Saint Mary St. | Thibodaux Nicholls State University – Picciola Building | Thibodaux Raising Cane’s – 301 North Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux South Louisiana Bank – 921 Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux Synergy Bank 1070 South Acadia Road | Thibodaux 209 East Bayou Road | Thibodaux



The Houma Chamber and SCIA will also accept donations at their July luncheons.

Visit www.synergybank.com/packthebus for an updated list of drop-off locations, a full list of needed school supply items, and contact information for anyone in need of school supplies.