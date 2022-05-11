Paint Your Pet Paint Day event at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

Little Arts Studio invites you to create a special portrait of your furry companions at its Paint Your Pet Day event. The painting session will take place on Sunday, May 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers in Houma.

Little Arts Studio artists will pre-sketch your pet onto a canvas prior to the event. Participants must register in advance and follow up by sending a photo of your pet to Little Arts Studio. Painting will begin at 1 p.m. Registration for the event is $60 and covers artists to pre-sketch your pet and all art materials for the class. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Registration can be completed here, and photos can be emailed to littleartsstudio@outlook.com. For more information, please contact Little Arts Studio at 813-997-9596