Pam Folse awarded Outstanding Volunteer of the Year at 2024 Louisiana Travel Association Summit

Congratulations to Pam Folse with the E.D. White Historic Site in Thibodaux, who was recently recognized as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year at the 2024 Louisiana Travel Association Summit!

Pam Folse is the Vice President for the Friends of the E.D. White Historic Site, which supports and maintains the site with various efforts throughout the year– particularly by raising awareness and promoting tourism to the location. Folse’s niche role in the organization is as grant writer, helping to fund and create these projects that promote the historic site.

The E.D. White Historic Site is situated on the banks of scenic Bayou Lafourche, and once served as the residence of two of Louisiana’s foremost political figures: Edward Douglas White, who was governor from 1835 to 1839, and his son, Edward Douglass White, who was appointed to the United States Supreme Court in 1894 and served as chief justice from 1910 to 1921. An exhibit in this historic home tells the story of the Bayou Lafourche area, with features on the Chitimacha Indians, Acadian settlers, slavery, sugar cane plantations, and the White family, as reads a statement from Louisiana State Museums.

E.D. White Historic Site. Photos provided.

Folse’s connection to the E.D. White Historic Site is a uniquely personal one, which makes this award even more special. “In the 1950’s, my grandfather was the groundskeeper for the E.D. White Site. The current visitors center used to be the caretaker’s quarters, so every Sunday after church, we came to my grandparents’ house on the site for lunch,” explained Folse. “My cousins and I roamed the grounds, played games, and really grew up there. I learned the history of the site in a special way.”

For Folse, her recent recognition as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year speaks to the larger goal of the E.D. White Historic Site. “We are really trying to preserve the past, tell the whole story, and make sure future generations have the opportunity to know what happened here along the bayou and how our community got started,” said Folse. “This award is a wonderful honor.”

For more information about the E.D. White Historic Site, please visit their Facebook page.