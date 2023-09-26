PAR Guide to the 2023 Constitutional Amendments

The 2023 PAR Guide covers the potential impact of eight constitutional amendments the public will consider on the Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 ballots. This nonpartisan, educational review helps you understand the issues and the proposed changes so you can develop your own positions on each proposition.

You can download the PDF here: 2023-Amendment-Guide-One-Pager

View here as JPG:

The full guide is available at www.parlouisiana.org.

What is PAR?

PAR is an independent voice, offering solutions to critical public issues in Louisiana through accurate, objective research and focusing public attention on those solutions.

As a private, nonprofit research organization, PAR is supported through the tax-deductible membership contributions of hundreds of Louisiana citizens who want a better, more efficient and more responsive government.