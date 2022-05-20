Parade of Champions canceled; Ceremony will be held at Civic Center

Terrebonne Parish Council and School Board Adopts Identical Voting Districts
May 20, 2022
Billy Joseph Chiasson, Jr.
Due to unfavorable weather conditions on Sunday, the Parade of Champions has been canceled.



 

The student athletes will still be honored at a special ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 3-5 p.m.  The public is invited to attend.

 

Students from the following championship winning schools will be present: Vandebilt Catholic baseball, cross country, and outdoor track and field teams; Ellender High School girls basketball team; and South Terrebonne baseball team.

 

 



STAFF
