Parade of Champions canceled; Ceremony will be held at Civic Center

Due to unfavorable weather conditions on Sunday, the Parade of Champions has been canceled.

The student athletes will still be honored at a special ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 3-5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Students from the following championship winning schools will be present: Vandebilt Catholic baseball, cross country, and outdoor track and field teams; Ellender High School girls basketball team; and South Terrebonne baseball team.