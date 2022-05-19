Parade of Champions to Roll through Terrebonne Parish Honoring Local Athletes

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is excited to announce a celebratory parade will be held on Sunday, May 22, honoring athletic teams across Terrebonne Parish for the 2021-2022 school year.

The parade will follow the traditional Christmas Parade route. It starts at 2 p.m., featuring traditional Mardi Gras floats for each team, including a float with Special Olympic gold medal winners. The route will begin at Terrebonne Parish High School and continue down Main Street. Each float will make a complete stop in front of Courthouse, where athletic teams and individual state winners will receive a key to the city presented by Parish President Gordon Dove. The parade will resume turning down Barrow Street, and ending at Belanger Street.

The parade will honor the following LHSAA state championship winning teams: Vanderbilt Catholic baseball, cross country, and outdoor track and field teams; Ellender High School girls basketball team; and South Terrebonne baseball team.

Terrebonne councilman Steve Trosclair said it is imperative to shine a light on the achievements accomplished by each team, and acknowledge their hard work and dedication during one of the most trying school years. “I like to showcase our youth as much as I can, and I feel the parade is a great way to honor them with the recognition they deserve,” said Trosclair. “All of our public high schools were displaced , but the South Terrebonne Baseball team won the state championship and they didn’t have a single home game because they’re out of commission.”

“Their fans followed them really strongly and wherever they played, they made it their home field. They brought out so many fans you wouldn’t know it wasn’t their home field. That’s the kind of support these young athletes and students are getting from parents, family, friends, and the parish. That’s our cajun heritage, everyone sticks together and helps each other out during the bad times and good times,” said Trosclair.

Trosclair said he hopes to see the entire community at Sunday’s parade: “I’d just like to invite everyone to come out and congratulate the students. Let’s let the Parish show these young people we really support them.”

Following the parade, South Terrebonne High School Gators invite the community to travel down to the swamp for its Baseball Bash celebration. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held at STHS Stadium at 5 p.m.

The Parade of Champions is sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.