Parent’s night out Nerf Challenge event tonight

Friday is finally here, and if you’re looking to enjoy a night out on the town or a cozy night in, Houma’s Best After School and Summer Camp invites you to drop off the kiddos for a night of fun. Tonight’s monthly parent’s night out event will feature a Nerf Challenge, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is held each month as an opportunity for parents to enjoy a night out or in, while providing a fun, safe environment for their kids. Children will enjoy pizza, meet new friends, participate in nerf challenges, games, and fun. Houma’s Best After School and Summer Camp asks that parents provide children with a refillable water bottle, nerf weapon of choice (no bow/ arrow style weapons permitted), extra ammo, and safety goggles.

All belongings must be labeled with your child’s first and last name. Parents are encouraged to write on duct tape and stick the label around the nerf gun barrel. Houma’s Best After School and Summer Camp program is not responsible for personal items that may become damaged or misplaced.

Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased here.