Parish Brewing Company releasing special batch to raise money for Houma-Thibodaux nonprofits

Broussard-based Parish Brewing Company announced that it’s brewing a special batch of its tiki-cocktail Berliner, “Greetings from Grand Isle,” to raise money for nonprofits in the Houma-Thibodaux area that benefit local families impacted by Hurricane Ida.

From the Parish Brewing Company:

We brewed a special batch of our tiki-cocktail Berliner, Greetings from Grand Isle, in support of our friends in southeast Louisiana! Proceeds from the sale will be donated to nonprofits in Houma and Thibodaux to directly benefit families in these and other nearby affected communities. We have done this before for other major disasters in our area, such as with Hurricanes Michael in Florida, Harvey in Houston, and Laura in SW Louisiana. We are hoping you will help us do it again as many folks need help recovering after Hurricane Ida. In addition, our wholesaler partner in the most hard hit areas will match our donations dollar for dollar.

Re-Introducing our second installment in the “Greetings” series, Greetings from Grand Isle. This tiki-cocktail Berliner combines zesty lime with sweet kiwi, giving it a tart front end with a candy finish. Toasted coconut rounds out the palate and offers tropical depth to the flavor. A portable and recyclable 16oz improvement of your uncle’s frozen margaritas at the camp. 5.6% ABV⁣

Pre-sale begins this Wednesday, September 29 at noon CST at shop.parishbeer.com with pick up beginning Friday, October 1. No Limit.

There will be a small amount of beer that goes into distribution in select markets.