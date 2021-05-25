Parish President Dove: Government Towers to reopen to the public

May 25, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish Government Towers will reopen to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, according to a memo from Parish President Gordon Dove.

The security protocols shall remain the same, Dove said.

All public will be required to wear a face mask upon entering the building, he said.



Read the full memo below:

