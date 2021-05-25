Parish President Dove: Government Towers to reopen to the public

The Terrebonne Parish Government Towers will reopen to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, according to a memo from Parish President Gordon Dove.

This memo is to serve as notification that Government Towers will re-open to the public and we shall be returning to business as per pre-COVID conditions effective tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Security protocols shall remain the same. All public will be required to wear a face mask upon entering the building.