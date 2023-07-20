Parish President Dove unveils 30th completed pump station

On Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m, Parish President Gordon E. Dove hosted a ribbon cutting for the Elliot Jones Pump Station in Gibson. This marks Parish President Dove’s 30th completed pump station during his time in office.

The Elliot Jones Pump Station was officially completed in late June of 2023, designed by GIS Engineering, built by Sealevel Construction, funded by the State of Louisiana for 10 million and Terrebonne Parish for 6 million. The four pumps are 60 inches each, with 900 Horsepower Electric Motors with two backup generators, and are capable of pumping one million gallons of water every two minutes. Together with the Hanson Canal completed three years ago, they can pump one million gallons per minute. This project will help pump Bayou Black, Westgate, Sugarwood, Lakes, Manchester, Savanne Road, Highway 311, Gray, Schriever, Gibson, Donner, Chacahoula, Southdown, Valhi, and more.

“We started this huge project in 2017, which was paused by COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida,” said Parish President Dove, after welcoming everyone to the ribbon cutting. “Now here we are, in 2023, finally finishing this project. I’ve got some great department heads and supporters who really care about Terrebonne Parish to make this happen.”

“Over the last few months, I have really taken some time to reflect where coastal Louisiana is now, versus where it was 7 or 8 years ago,” said Chip Kline, former director for Coastal Activities and Chairman of Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). “What Gordon has been able to do over his time as Parish President should not be forgotten. When you look at what he has done for coastal Louisiana, it is an example of what elected officials in this state should be doing. He has shown tremendous leadership and prioritized these issues, which means real change is being made.” Kline is now with GIS Engineering, who were involved in the Elliot Jones Pump Station project.

Following short comments from other associates involved in this project, Parish President Dove, alongside several Terrebonne Parish Council members and other project leaders, officially unveiled the new Elliot Jones Pump Station–complete with a working demonstration of how the pumps operate.

For more information about this project, and various other coastal restoration projects taking place in Terrebonne Parish, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website, or call your elected council representative.