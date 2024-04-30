Parish President Jason Bergeron recognizes Fair Housing Month with Proclamation

In honor of Fair Housing Month, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron presented a proclamation to the Bayou Board of Realtors.

Fair Housing Month is celebrated in April, as the Fair Housing Act was signed by Lyndon B. Johnson on April 11, 1968. Both the Fair Housing Act and the Louisiana Open Housing Act prohibit discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, and family status.

Photo provided by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government via Facebook.

The proclamation reads as follows: “Whereas, on April 11, 1968, Lyndon B. Johnson signed an expansion to the Civil Rights Act, part of which became known as the Fair Housing Act; and

“Whereas, this act prohibits discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, and family status; and

“Whereas, the Louisiana Open Housing Act (Louisiana R.S. 51:2601-2614) also prohibits discrimination on housing because of race or color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or handicap; and

“Whereas, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government wishes to increase public awareness and knowledge regarding both the Fair Housing Act and the Louisiana Open Housing Act.

“Now, therefore, I, Jason Bergeron, President of Terrebonne Parish, do hereby proclaim April 2024 as Fair Housing Month.”

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.