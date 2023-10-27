Park Mobile allows visitors to Downtown Houma to pay parking meters by app

Downtown Houma is offering a new way to pay meters that doesn’t require you to search for spare change in your car, pockets or purse!

Visitors to the area will notice green stickers on the meters with instructions offering different ways to pay at the meter, using the Park Mobile app. The Park Mobile app allows users to easily pay their meter by entering the Number found on the meter. To use, simply create an account in the app. You will enter your license plate number as well. Time is reserved in one hour increments, with up to four hours max at one time. The Park Mobile app accepts payment by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB, PayPal, Apple Pay, and gift cards.

The app will also allow you to remotely add more time to an expiring meter, eliminating the need for a mad sprint to “feed the meter” before time is up. It can be set to send notifications to let you know your time is almost up!

You will need to pay the meter Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm. You can also still put coins into the meter itself. While the meters are still 25 cents per hour, there are connivence fees incurred when using the app to pay with a credit card.

The long term plans for the ParkMobile option include the eventual removal of the old, outdated parking meters. Signage that provides the zone number and main kiosks will be utilized instead.