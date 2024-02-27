Parking Rates at Louis Armstrong Airport to Increase Effective March 1

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced today that parking rates in the Short Term Garage, Long Term Garage and Surface lot will increase on March 1, 2024. The parking rates in the Park MSY Express Economy Garage and in Valet will remain the same.

The updated maximum daily parking rates are outlined below:

The first half hour in the Short Term Garage and Surface Lot will remain free, and the first half hour in the Long Term Garage and Economy Garage will remain at $4. Following that, for each additional half-hour, the rate will increase from the current rate of $2 each half-hour to $3.

The last parking rate increase was in 2019 when the new parking facilities opened with the new terminal. Contractually, the Airport is obligated to adjust its rates every 2 years, but the rates have not been adjusted until now due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, MSY is aligning its parking rates with industry standards and ensuring optimal fare differences between various parking facilities. Despite this increase, MSY’s parking rates are still below comparable parking facilities at other US airports.

For more information on parking and rates at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport visit: https://flymsy.com/parking/