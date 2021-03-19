Partial data available for Friday’s COVID-19 update

*Due to a technical issue some lab data was not processed in time for reporting on 3/19. This data will be included in the 3/22 update.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 439,737. That’s 203 more cases since yesterday. 376,655 cases are confirmed; 63,082 are probable.

The state is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,988 deaths. 9,199 are confirmed; 789 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/15/21 is 426,243, which is 5,784 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,309 cases. There are 7,098 confirmed and 2,211 probable. That’s 4 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.4-Mar. 10 is 1.90%, down 38.71% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 65.23.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,767 cases. There are 7,751 confirmed and 2,016 probable. That’s 11 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 212 deaths; 195 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 4-Mar. 10 is 3.60%, up 16.13% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 83.77.

Statewide, there are 399 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 68 are on ventilators. That’s 15 less patients since yesterday, and 1 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,321,691, which is 10,535 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,822,182 molecular tests and 499,509 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 117,200 tests in Lafourche (100,902 molecular and 16,298 antigen) and 115,687 tests in Terrebonne (104,258 molecular and 11,429 antigen). That’s 135 more tests in Lafourche and 139 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.