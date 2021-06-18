Partnership Will Bring 7,000 Hot Meals to Summer Camp Programs

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank recently announced a partnership with St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Terrebonne Parish Recreation, and Cannata’s Supermarkets that will provide over 7,000 hot lunches to participants of three parish recreation district summer camp programs.

They will be assisting Districts 4 (Grand Caillou), 6 (Montegut), and 8 (Donner/Gibson). “This is what can happen when an effort is made to bring people together for a great cause and truly make a difference in this Parish,” food bank director, Lawrence Dehart, said.

There are plans to make the program available to all recreation districts holding summer camps. The importance of these camps and hot meals was realized through the recent COVID times. In the last camp in 2019, children were walking in that were not participating in the summer program asking for food. When school is out, some local families struggle with hunger. It is partnerships, such as this one, that help fight the area’s rising issue of hunger.

For more information or to learn how you can help the cause, call the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank at (985) 851-5523.