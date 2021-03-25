Parts of Nicholls, Peltier Park placed on lockdown as man barricades himself inside car

David Joseph Champagne
March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021

Update from the Thibodaux Police Department:

Members of the Thibodaux Police Department are currently on Nicholls Campus assisting N.S.U. Police with a subject barricaded inside his vehicle on Ardoyne Drive.

As a safety precaution, parts of Nicholls Campus, Max Charter School and Peltier Park have been placed on lock down.



 

Original Alert:

This is a Nicholls State University Emergency Notification Message, please pay close attention to the following details. An emergency situation maybe occurring in a location near you….

Please avoid the area near Married Housing and Max Charter School off Audubon Avenue.



University Police are assisting Thibodaux Police in an arrest of a person from outside the campus community.

Updates will be sent as necessary.

 

 

 

 




