Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Gibson – On February 29, 2024, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving pedestrians on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound near milepost 192 about 9 miles east of the Amelia Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Benjamin Credeur of Rayne.

The preliminary investigation revealed a prior crash had occurred when an eastbound vehicle on US Hwy 90 struck a large object in the roadway that had fallen from a commercial vehicle. This crash resulted in the vehicle becoming disabled in the roadway.

Following this crash, Credeur and another pedestrian were standing in proximity to the disabled vehicle as an eastbound 2008 Honda Civic approached. The driver of the Honda attempted to avoid colliding with the disabled vehicle by taking evasive maneuvers, but lost control before striking Credeur and the other pedestrian.

Credeur suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The other pedestrian was transported to an out-of-area hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a routine blood toxicology sample for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 fatalities in 2024.