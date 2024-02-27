Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Lower Country Drive

On February 26, 2024, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian in the 100 block of Lower Country Drive. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Kristie Brunet of Bourg.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brunet was walking in the northbound lane of Lower Country Drive while a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC struck Brunet.

Brunet suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the driver of the GMC sustained no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Brunet and submitted for analysis. The driver of the GMC was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance when walking near and crossing roadways. To minimize the likelihood of crashes, it’s essential for pedestrians to walk against the flow of traffic, enabling them to anticipate approaching vehicles and respond effectively. Furthermore, when walking during darker hours, opting for brightly colored attire or reflective accessories enhances visibility for drivers.

Troop C has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 fatalities in 2024.