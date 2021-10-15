Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On October 15, 2021, shortly before 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 (Exit 210). The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Toby Pace of Bloomington, Indiana.

The preliminary investigation revealed Pace was walking on U.S. Hwy 90 eastbound in the right lane of travel when he was struck by a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia.

Pace suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Pace and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Freightliner voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol present. This is crash remains under investigation.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, and walking against the flow of traffic can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.