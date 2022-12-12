Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Helen Farrington Monteiro
December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022

On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport.


The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying down partially in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308. At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-150 pulling a trailer was traveling south on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, the F-150 struck Boudreaux.

Boudreaux suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash.

Impairment on the part of the F-150 driver is not suspected. A toxicology sample was collected from Boudreaux and the driver of the F-150 for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

 

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, and wearing reflective or brightly colored clothing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

 


Troop C has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2022.

