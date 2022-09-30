Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA 24 in the left lane near the Stadium Drive intersection. At the same time, Legarde was dressed in dark clothing as he walked east across the south lanes of LA 24 when he was struck by the Charger.

Legarde suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Charger and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were collected from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrian should always walk on sidewalks, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

Troop C has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths in 2022.