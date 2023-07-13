Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Hit-and-Run Crash

On July 13, 2023, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 90 westbound about 2 miles east of the LA Highway 20 Gibson exit. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a white male whose identity is unknown at this time.

Troopers were dispatched to investigate reports of a male walking in the middle of U.S. Hwy 90 westbound. Shortly after receiving the initial report, Troopers arrived at the scene to discover a male who was struck by a vehicle lying partially in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90 westbound. The suspect vehicle left the scene following the collision.

The male suffered serious injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital where he later died.

At this time, the make, model, and color of the suspect vehicle is unknown.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on the identity of the male or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680 Ext. 0. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Troop C has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities in 2023.