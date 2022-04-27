Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Hwy. 182 in Raceland

On April 26, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just west of U.S. Highway 90. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Carl Pellegrin of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Pellegrin was walking in the left westbound lane of LA Hwy 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Pellegrin suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Pellegrin and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Jeep was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, wearing reflective or brightly colored clothing, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2022.