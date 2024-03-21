Pelican State Credit Union awards Scholarship to Terrebonne Parish Student

TERREBONNE, LOUISIANA—Pelican State Credit Union is excited to announce that graduating senior Angelyn Kelpsch is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union’s 2024 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.

The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is an exclusive benefit for Team Pelican Youth Savings Account members! Pelican selected thirteen finalists for academic achievements, acts of service, and inspirational goals. In 2024, the credit union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Kelpsch was on the Honor Roll throughout her entire high school career and has maintained a 4.1 GPA at Terrebonne High School. In recognition of her academic achievements, she was invited into the National Honor Society as a junior. Additionally, Kelpsch was a member of the Beta Club, 4-H Club, and student council. Outside of the classroom, she regularly volunteered in her community through several programs, including the Special Olympics’ Hero Fest and the Terrebonne Food Bank.

Kelpsch was accepted into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and plans to study speech pathology. To learn more about opening a Team Pelican or Teen Checking account and the Team Pelican Scholarship Program, visit pelicanstatecu.com/youth .

About Pelican State Credit Union

For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 70,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.