Pelican Waste suspending operations on Tuesday in Thibodaux, Terrebonne

Pelican Waste & Debris is suspending operations on Tuesday in Thibodaux and Terrebonne Parish due to weather conditions.

The company made the following announcement:

We are suspending operations in the following areas for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 due to extreme winter weather:

Terrebonne Parish

City of Thibodaux

St. Charles Parish

St. Martin Parish

City of Breaux Bridge

City of New Iberia

City of Carencro

St. Mary Parish

Pointe Coupee

Iberville Parish

Commercial pick ups in all areas

Iberville Parish, City of New Iberia and St. Martin Parish will run Monday route Wednesday, Tuesday route on Thursday, Wednesday route on Friday, Thursday route on Saturday and Friday route on Sunday.

Recycle in City of Breaux Bridge and City of Carencro will be suspended for Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Therefore, we will run the garbage routes as follows: Monday route Wednesday, Tuesday route Thursday, Thursday route Friday, and Friday route Saturday.

Sorry for the inconvenience in these delays. Thank you for your patience while we do our best to ensure the safety of our crews. Stay safe!