Pell Grant students are eligible for internet service discount

Having high speed internet is one of the most important items on a college student’s back to school list and the Louisiana Board of Regents is excited to announce a program that allows Pell Grant recipients to receive a discount on their internet bill.

College students who receive a Pell Grant can receive up to $30 off of their internet bill each month. Students can sign up for the program by visiting the USAC Affordable Connect Program at www.affordableconnectivity.gov . Once verifying your personal information, students will receive their eligibility status. After being accepted students are to contact their internet provider to apply the discount to their account.

The discount is provided under the Affordable Connectivity Program, a government program run by the Federal Communications Commission Program. The program was launched to provide assistance to students and low income families.