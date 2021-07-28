Percent positivity continues to climb in Bayou Region

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 531,952. That’s 4,699 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 14 new deaths, bring the total to 10,948.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 1,524 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 134 more than yesterday. 144 of those patients are on ventilators, 17 more than yesterday. In Region 3, there are 120 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 22 more than yesterday. Region 3 has 10 Covid patients on ventilators, same as yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 11,881 total cases, 105 more than yesterday. They are reporting 209 total deaths, same as yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 12,341 total cases, 89 more than yesterday. They are reporting 233 total deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Percent positivity rates for our area, updated today, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 17.6%, up 43.09% from the week prior, which was 12.3%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 14.6%, up 17.74% from the week prior, which was 12.4%.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 32.6% of their population is fully vaccinated. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.44% of their population is fully vaccinated.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.