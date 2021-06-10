Percent positivity in Terrebonne and Lafourche increases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 475,126. That’s 2,509 more cases since last week. 401,460 cases are confirmed; 73,666 are probable.

The state is reporting 33 new deaths since last week bringing the total to 10,638 deaths. 9,643 are confirmed; 995 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 3,095,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 67,533 more since Monday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,928 cases. That’s 54 more than last week. There are 7,501 confirmed and 2,427 probable. They are reporting 205 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 27-June 2 is 4.90%, up 75.00% from the week prior, which was 2.80%. Incidence is 79.50.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,749 cases. That’s 101 more than last week. There are 8,401 confirmed and 2,348 probable.They are reporting 225 deaths; 203 are confirmed and 22 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 27-June 2 is 7.20%, up 7.46% from the week prior, which was 6.70%. Incidence is 100.88.

Statewide, there are 281 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 34 are on ventilators. That’s 15 less patients since last week and 10 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 7,551,933, which is 87,994 more tests than last week. There are 6,882,314 molecular tests and 669,619 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 138,383 tests in Lafourche (116,902 molecular and 21,481 antigen) and 138,343 tests in Terrebonne (122,796 molecular and 15,547 antigen). That’s 1,232 more in Lafourche, and 2,775 more in Terrebonne.