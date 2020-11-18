Percent positivity rates climb in Terrebonne and Lafourche; Total cases in Louisiana rises by over 2,000 again

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 209,914. That’s 2,239 more cases since yesterday. 200,982 are confirmed; 8,932 are probable.

The state is reporting 28 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,184 deaths. 5,939 are confirmed; 245 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,372 cases. There are 4,131 confirmed and 241 probable. This is 30 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. This is 1 less death than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,223 cases. There are 4,092 confirmed and 131 probable. This is 18 more cases than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. This is 2 more deaths than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737.

Statewide, there are 886 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 93 are on ventilators. That’s 12 more patients than yesterday, and 1 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,156,670, which is 22,771 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,076,917 molecular tests and 79,753 antigen tests. There have been a total of 56,960 tests in Terrebonne and 59,058 tests in Lafourche.