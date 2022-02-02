Percent positivity rates drop in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Since yesterday, 4,873 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 39,759 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 603 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Today LDH reports 1,912 COVID hospitalizations.

LDH reports 37 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (20%), ages 18-29 (14%) and ages 30-39 (14%).

Of new cases reported since 2/1, 96.2% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 150 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 29,432. The percent positivity rate was reported at 27.30% for the period from 1/20 – 1/26. This is down from last week’s 31%.

Lafourche Parish reported a total of 26,455. The percent positivity was reported at 24.20% for the period from 1/20 – 1/26. This is down from last week’s 30.20%