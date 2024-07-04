Permitless carry law goes into effect July 4th in Louisiana

Permitless carry law goes into effect today, July 4th in Louisiana. State Senator Blake Migues, R-New Iberia, is the author of Senate Bill No. 1, which makes Louisiana the 28th state to allow permitless carry.

The bill permits carrying a concealed gun without a permit for non-felons. The bill allows legal carrying for individuals 18 years or older, who are not legally prohibited from possessing or carrying a firearm. However, there are certain places where firearms are not permitted, such as government buildings, churches, polling places, bars, casinos, or any public or private place that states “NO FIREARMS.” Additionally, firearms cannot be carried within 1,000 feet of school property or school buses.

On May 5, Governor Jeff Landry signed the bill, and at the signing, he expressed, “Today, we join 27 other states in passing Constitutional Carry. I promised the folks of Louisiana that I would champion Constitutional Carry into law, and within two months, I have honored that commitment. It’s fundamentally clear—law-abiding citizens should never have to seek government permission to safeguard themselves and their families. Today, we have secured an incredible victory for liberty in Louisiana.”