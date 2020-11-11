Pet dog dies in Thibodaux house fire

On Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 11:21 PM the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire in the 1200 block of Goode Street.

Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke conditions were encountered on the front porch of the residence and extended into the attic. Fire personnel arriving on the scene advanced attack lines to the front porch and into front door of the home. Once inside, firefighters advanced to the attic and extinguished the flames that had extended into the attic space.

Occupants reported that all of the family was accounted for and had made it out of the residence through the rear exit before the fire department had arrived on scene. A secondary search revealed that the family dog had succumbed to the fire and was removed by fire department personnel.

Upon evaluation of the scene the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. The scene remains under investigation.

Everyone is reminded to install, maintain and test smoke alarms in your home. Practice your evacuation route out of your home and have a meeting point for your family.