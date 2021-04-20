‘Petco Love’ invests in Lifesaving Work at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced today a $30,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Terrebonne Parish.

Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation) is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they have empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. They have also helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“We are very humbled to be recipients of this investment and very appreciative for the continued “love” and support shown by Petco Love. These funds will help our organization explore more ways of performing lifesaving work,” said Valerie Robinson, Animal Shelter Director at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter (TPAS) serves the animals and citizens of Terrebonne Parish using progressive, lifesaving community programs that align with its vision of every animal having a loving, safe home.

For more information about the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, visit tpcg.org/animalshelter. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook,Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.