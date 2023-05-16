Petco Love Invests in Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter To Save and Improve Lives of Pets in Terrebonne Parish

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is set to receive a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit, Petco Love, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Terrebonne Parish.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are very humbled to be recipients of this investment and very appreciative for the continued “love” and support shown by Petco Love. These funds will help our organization explore more ways of performing lifesaving work,” said Valerie Robinson, Animal Shelter Director at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter (TPAS) serves the animals and citizens of Terrebonne Parish using progressive, lifesaving community programs that align with its vision of every animal having a loving, safe home.