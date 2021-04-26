Philanthropist, Businessman to Deliver Nicholls Commencement Address

Thibodaux financial advisor Thomas Meyer will be the keynote speaker at the 108th commencement ceremony held in May.

Commencement will consist of two ceremonies on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15 at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Friday ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include graduates from:

College of Education and Behavioral Science

College of Nursing

College of Sciences and Technology.

The Saturday ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. and include graduates from:

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute

College of Business Administration

College of Liberal Arts.

Meyer is a financial advisor with over 20 years of professional experience and philanthropy. Meyer has dedicated much of his philanthropy to the memory of his brother, Ben, who passed away in 2001. He founded the Acadia Music Fest, which raises money for local charities through the Ben Meyer Foundation. In 2017, Nicholls Baseball named their infield the Ben Meyer Diamond.

His work for the Bayou Region has not gone unrecognized. The Nicholls Alumni Federation recognized his support with the 2018 Harvey Peltier Award. And the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce named him the 2016 Frank Kennedy Citizen of the Year.

“Being invited to give the commencement address is surreal,” Meyer said. “To address these graduates who have dealt with so much during this pandemic is truly an honor. I hope I can provide some encouraging words for the next chapter of their lives.

At the ceremony, Thibodaux Regional Health System CEO Greg Stock will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce. A four-decade healthcare veteran, Stock has led Thibodaux Regional Hospital through significant growth. Stock has been a longtime supporter of Nicholls and its programs. Thibodaux Regional is the official sports medicine provider for Nicholls Athletics and provided COVID-19 testing for Nicholls Athletes after the outbreak of the pandemic. He received the 2016 Harvey Peltier Award from the Nicholls Alumni Federation.

“Greg Stock has been a dear friend to Nicholls for over three decades,” said Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “Nicholls State University and the Bayou Region are a better place thanks to his leadership through Thibodaux Regional Health System, and he is more than deserving of this recognition.”

Graduates and attendees must wear masks and maintain a safe 6-feet social distance during the ceremony. Changes in weather patterns may require changes to the commencement ceremony schedule.

For more information and updates, visit nicholls.edu/commencement.