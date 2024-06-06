Photo Gallery: Lafourche Parish School Board hosts Recognition Night

The Lafourche Parish School Board held Recognition Night on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, celebrating the exceptional achievements of students from across the district.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of the prestigious “Superintendent’s Award” to Abigail Chiasson from South Lafourche High School for her extraordinary academic record. Abigail earned all A’s on her report cards throughout her school years from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Blake Grabert of Central Lafourche High School was also honored for his impressive 2nd place finish at the Louisiana State Literary Rally.

The event showcased musical talent as well, recognizing numerous students selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters Association’s All-State Honor Band. These students represented various middle schools in the parish, highlighting their excellence in instrumental performance.

From Bayou Blue Middle School, honorees included:

Faithlynn Alex (Flute)

Kamryn Angelle (Flute)

Ainsley Faucheaux (Flute)

Caroline Spears (Flute)

Taylen Lirette (Clarinet)

Gavynn Russo (Bass Clarinet)

Brennan Dupre (Tenor Sax)

Mckenna Dehart (Tenor Sax)

Jayce Lovell (Baritone Sax)

Agatha Tabor (Trumpet)

Jonah Rivera (Trombone)

Wyatt Ratley (Euphonium)

Carter Pineno (Tuba)

Grant Self (Percussion)

Golden Meadow Middle School students recognized included:

Allison Guidry (Flute)

Arianna Portillo (Oboe)

Yamir Ramirez (Clarinet)

Celina Savoie (Trumpet)

LJ Bonvillian (Trumpet)

Cy Acosta (Trombone)

Thibodaux Middle School was represented by:

Brianna Cardin (Flute)

Brooklyn Abraham (French Horn)

Additional honorees from Larose-Cut Off Middle School included:

Hayden Terrebonne (Alto Sax)

Brynn Griffin (Tenor Sax)

Rhylee LeBlanc (Baritone Sax)

Ava Plaisance (Trumpet)

Cohen Allemand (Trombone)

Rylan Terrebonne (Trombone)

Marcy Pitre (Trombone)

Charlie Coleman (Trombone)

Avery Loupe (Tuba)

Lane Cheramie (Percussion)

Lockport Middle School students honored were:

Brady Western (Clarinet)

Fisher Adams (Alto Sax)

Michael Aucoin (Trumpet)

Colin LeBlanc (Tuba)

Raceland Middle School’s talented students included:

Kayden Canrelle (Clarinet)

Tia Landry (Alto Sax)

Abby Samanie (Alto Sax)

Ava Martin (Alto Sax)

Mason Foret (Trumpet)

Ryder Rodrigue (Tuba)

From Sixth Ward Middle School, students recognized were:

Zander Stein (Tenor Sax)

Quinn Nichols (Baritone Sax)

Evan Bergeron (Trumpet)

Brennon Arceneaux (Trumpet)

Alivia Cortez (French Horn)

James McCartt (Trombone)

The evening highlighted the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers, and families of Lafourche Parish, showcasing their exceptional talent and commitment to excellence. Congratulations!