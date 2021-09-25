Photo restoration group coming to Bourg to assist with water damaged photos

Insurance can replace homes, furniture and automobiles in times of need. However, photographs, which are important pieces of a family’s history, are unprotected. Operation Photo Rescue (OPR) is a volunteer network of professional photojournalists and amateur digital photographers, graphic designers, image restoration artists and others. OPR’s mission is to repair photographs damaged by unforeseen circumstances such as house fires and natural disasters at no cost to the people who own them.

Family Photo Rescue is working with Operation Photo Rescue to provide services in the Terrebonne Parish area. They will set up at Vision Christian Center, 4467 Hwy 24, Bourg, on two dates: Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-6pm and Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 11am – 4pm.

See the flier, along with valuable instructions on handling damaged photos here: