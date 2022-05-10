Phyllis Leblanc Peoples Named 2022 Fletcher Commencement Speaker

Fletcher Technical Community College has announced the speaker at their 2022 Commencement Ceremony will be Phyllis Leblanc Peoples who serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Terrebonne General Health System. She is a native of Houma, Louisiana, and has worked in healthcare administration for over 27 years.

She served as the Louisiana Hospital Association (LHA) Board of Trustees Chair from July 2019-July 2021 and currently serves as the Immediate Past Chair. She is also a member of the LHA Trust Funds Board. She previously served as a member of the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board 7, and has been a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2001, completing a two-year term as President of the Louisiana Chapter of Healthcare Executives.

Peoples earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and two master’s degrees from Valdosta State University in administration and education as well as a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Tulane University.

She is a member and has served on the Boards of numerous other local, state, and national organizations. She was recognized as the Community Role Model in 2011 by the Young Leadership Council of New Orleans and was awarded the Golden Pelican President’s Award from the Louisiana Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing, she was also honored as one of the New Orleans CityBusiness Health Care Heroes for 2012 and, as one of the CityBusiness 2013 Women of the Year.

The ceremony will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 4:00 pm (graduates must arrive by 2:00 pm) at The Warren J Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA. Fletcher will celebrate the graduation of more than 350 students for Fall 2021, Spring 2022, and Summer 2022. All majors/programs will participate in one ceremony.