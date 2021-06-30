“Pink Tax” to Exempt Female Hygiene Products and Diapers from Sales Taxes

Women and families will no longer have to pay taxes on diapers and feminine hygiene products starting in July 2022 after Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 7, or “The Pink Tax,” Thursday.

House Bill 7 will exempt diapers, both children and adults, along with tampons and other feminine hygiene products. According to a study conducted by OnePoll in 2019, the average woman spends about $6,360 in their reproductive lifetime. It is also estimated that a baby goes through 12 diapers a day, which according to the National Diaper Bank Network, can cost a family about $900 a year in diapers.

The “Pink Tax” was passed by the Senate with a 33-1 vote in favor and the House of Representatives with a 63-36 vote. The new bill will also exempt from the 4.45 percent state sales tax along with local taxes.

Click here to read the bill.