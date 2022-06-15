Plan to dig deeper in your pockets to pay for fuel

Americans are continuing to feel pain at the pump as the national average of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the weekend. Across the U.S. motorists are digging deeper in their pockets, now paying $5 per gallon, surpassing the July 2008 peak of $4.11 per gallon. Experts predict prices to rise an additional 25 percent, reaching $6.20 by the end of August.

In a statement, President Biden discussed the many challenges households across the U.S. are facing due to inflation and the immense need for oil supply. “I know how much it hurts. As you’ve heard me say before, I grew up in a family, like many of you, where when the price of a gallon of gasoline went up, it was discussed at the kitchen table. Our family budgets, your family budgets to fill a tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war,” said Biden. “Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions. There isn’t enough supply and the bottom line is: If we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply right now. For U.S. oil companies that are recording their largest profits in years, they have a choice. One, they can put those profits to productive use by producing more oil, restarting idle wells, or producing on the sites they already are leasing, giving the American people a break by passing some of the savings on to their customers and lowering the price at the pump.”

As of today, the average price of gas in Louisiana is $4.55, with the cheapest fuel in Terrebonne Parish can be found at Murphy USA, for $4.39 per gallon. The cheapest fuel in Thibodaux can be found at Murphy USA at $4.30 per gallon.