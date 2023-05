On May 24, 2023, there was a small plane crash in the area believed to be somewhere in the vicinity of Lake Washington and/or Barataria Bay. The plane was believed to be a Cessna that was operating as a “fish spotter.”

The body of the apparent pilot was found just north of Grand Isle.

It appears as though the pilot was flying alone and spotting fish for pogie boats.

Grand Isle government will continue to update the public if further information is released.