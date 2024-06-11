Planning fun summer activities this year? Bring a foster dog along with you!

This past week, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that they have once again reached critical capacity for dogs and cats, and currently have no open kennels.

The local animal shelter urgently encourages people to come by this week if you have ever thought about adopting a new furry friend, especially as the summer heat cranks up Terrebonne.

Not ready for the responsibility of adopting a pet? No problem! The shelter is also requesting local animal lovers to consider fostering. Fostering is not permanent placement, but rather an excellent way to help an animal get out of the shelter while simultaneously opening up kennel space. The shelter can provide whatever is needed for the animal’s care, including kennels, food, toys, and more. Please, consider opening your home to a homeless animal.

There is no better time than summer to foster a dog in need! Enjoy cook outs, beach trips, and movie nights with your new furry friend without the stress of a long term commitment– while giving them a much needed break from their shelter kennel!

To fill out a form to foster a shelter dog, please click here.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Saturdays from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, and click here to see a list of eligible dogs and cats for adoption. More photos of local pets in need of good homes on their Facebook page.

Photos of adoptable puppies provided by the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.