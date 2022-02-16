Planning to Travel to Disney World for Mardi Gras? Mask Regulations Set to Change

According to a statement by Disney World, beginning tomorrow, February 17, 2022, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. The only place face coverings will be required to be worn by all guests (ages 2 and up) are in enclosed Disney transportation vehicles.

The policy can be read in its entirety on their website at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/#drawer-card-faceCoverings.

 



