Plans Released for New Public Boat Launch & Park on Bayou Lafourche

Through a collaborative effort between the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD), Friends of Bayou Lafourche (FOBL), and Lafourche Parish Government (LPG), renderings for the “Melodia Public Boat Launch and Park” have been released for public input. The agencies are seeking feedback from the public through a brief survey.

Recognizing the need for more motorized boat access to the northern portion of Bayou Lafourche, the BLFWD and FOBL began work in 2020 to identify and secure a tract of property suitable for a proper boat launch. In 2021, the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) executed a long-term lease agreement with Laurel Valley Plantation, LLC to construct the new public boat launch on a tract of batture property along Hwy 308 just above the St. Charles Bypass bridge, near Melodia Plantation Road.

The BLFWD contracted the services of High Tide Consultants LLC and McKight Landscape Architects to complete the design phase of the project. After the completion of the topography survey, geotechnical survey, and initial site plan development, renderings for the Melodia Public Boat Launch and Park were developed through several meetings with the involved agencies, the landowner, and the design consultants. The site plans include motorized boat launches, kayak access, docks for fishing, ample parking, exercise equipment, walking trails, wetland estuary education area, green space, and gathering areas. While the project may be constructed in phases, the initial phase of construction will include the motorized boat ramp, parking, entrance/exit, and utilities.

At this time, the involved agencies are seeking input from the public through a brief survey. View Survey

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche said “After months of collaborating on the plans and working through several versions, we are excited to finally release the drafted renderings for public feedback. It has been wonderful to witness the recent increase of recreational activity, and the need for a new public boat launch on Bayou Lafourche is indisputable.”

Ben Malbrough, Executive Director of the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, said “Watching this project evolve into a major asset for the community has been exciting. We are really looking forward to getting feedback from the public to incorporate into the final plan, and then ultimately begin soliciting funding sources to get it built.”

Click here to complete the survey