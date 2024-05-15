Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.

Here are the nominees for Arts & Entertainment:

Festival

Bayou King Cake Fest in Thibodaux

Rougarou Festival

Weenie Spaghetti Festival

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival

Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair

Local Artist

Kassie Voisin

Hans Geist

Blondie Balloons

Stacy Fabre

Shelby Toups

Local Band/Musician

Riding Robin

Crush Diamond

Caniacs

Nonc Nu and The Wild Matous

Bang Bang

Local Event

Market at the Marina

Southdown Marketplace

Luminate

Relay for Life

Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook-off

Place to Hear Live Music

La Carreta

Intracoastal Bar

The Balcony

On the Canal Bar

Big Mike’s Thibodaux

Performing Arts Theater

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

Le Petit Theatre De Terrebonne

Broadway on Bayou Lafourche Performing Arts

SOLA

A. Good Show Productions

Here are the nominees for Sports & Fitness:

Golf Course

Ellendale Country Club

Bayou Country Club

Houma Golf Club

Performance Golf Studio

La Tour

Gym/Health/Fitness

Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

Planet Fitness

Club 4

Lifted Fitness

Yoga Studio

Root 2 Rise

Everlimitless Yoga

M Power

Houma Health and Wellness

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

