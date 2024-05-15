Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness

Attorneys General Liz Murrill and Lynn Fitch file suit to promote strong accommodations for pregnant workers – while respecting State laws that protect lifeMay 15, 2024
Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!
The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.
You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.
Here are the nominees for Arts & Entertainment:
Festival
Bayou King Cake Fest in Thibodaux
Rougarou Festival
Weenie Spaghetti Festival
Thibodeauxville Fall Festival
Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair
Local Artist
Kassie Voisin
Hans Geist
Blondie Balloons
Stacy Fabre
Shelby Toups
Local Band/Musician
Riding Robin
Crush Diamond
Caniacs
Nonc Nu and The Wild Matous
Bang Bang
Local Event
Market at the Marina
Southdown Marketplace
Luminate
Relay for Life
Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook-off
Place to Hear Live Music
La Carreta
Intracoastal Bar
The Balcony
On the Canal Bar
Big Mike’s Thibodaux
Performing Arts Theater
Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.
Le Petit Theatre De Terrebonne
Broadway on Bayou Lafourche Performing Arts
SOLA
A. Good Show Productions
Here are the nominees for Sports & Fitness:
Golf Course
Ellendale Country Club
Bayou Country Club
Houma Golf Club
Performance Golf Studio
La Tour
Gym/Health/Fitness
Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center
Planet Fitness
Club 4
Lifted Fitness
Yoga Studio
Root 2 Rise
Everlimitless Yoga
M Power
Houma Health and Wellness
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center
