Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Eating & Drinking

Dr. Keeth Marvin LaneMay 15, 2024
Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!
The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.
You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.
Here are the nominees for Eating & Drinking:
Bakery
Best Bakery
Chez Bakery
Sweet Envy
Ninette’s Bakery
Cupcake Envie
BBQ
Big Mike’s BBQ
Blake’s Deli
Honest Abe’s BBQ
BBQ City
Buy U BBQ
Bar
Mahony’s
Intracoastal Club
On The Canal Bar
Cinclare
The Pour House
Bartender
Ashley Neal – Mahony’s
Jeff Markel – Cinclare
Bayou Blends
Whitney Loupe – Intracoastal Bar
Kristi Gadd – Big Mike’s Thibodaux
Beer Selection
The Pour House
Spigot’s
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse of Thibodaux
Mahony’s
Cannata’s
Bloody Mary
Spahr’s
Lumiere
Cajun Critters
Spigots Brew Pub
Mahony’s
Breakfast
Downtown Jeaux
Spahr’s
New York Bagel
Blake’s Deli
Jeaux on the Geaux
Brunch
Spigot’s
Grady V’s
La Caretta
Cuvee’
Lumiere
Chef
Nicholas Robichaux, Blake’s Deli
Brent Daigle, Grady V’s
Lindsay Mason, Cristiano’s
Logan Boudreaux, Cinclare
Kevin Templet, Fremin’s
Chinese Food
Gourmet House
Golden Dragon
Hong Kong
Chinese Gourmet
Lin’s
Chicken Wings
B & B Wings
Wing Stop
Kajun Kidd
Trap Wings
Big Mike’s BBQ
Coffeehouse
Downtown Jeaux
PJ’s Coffee
Sweet Envy
Runneth Over
Jeaux on the Geaux
Donuts
Mr Ronnie’s
Tasty Cream
Golden Donut
Rob’s
Petersen’s
Food Truck
Bayou Lemon
Flami Nguyen
Runneth Over
Taqueria El Mundo
Taqueria El Invasor
Fried Chicken
Bayou Delight
Rouse’s
Copeland’s
Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
Lumiere’s Blues and Jazz Bistro
Gumbo
Off the Hook
A Bear’s Cafe
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Grady V’s
Boudreau and Thibodeau
Hamburger
Watergrill
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Off the Hook
Blake’s Deli
Grady V’s
Health Food/Drink
Body by Thomas
Starr Fit
The Salad Station, Houma
Da Boot Nutrition
St. Charles Nutrition
Ice Cream/Yogurt
Scarlet Scoop
Zack’s
Baskin Robbin’s
Central Sno
Brooke’s Sno World
King Cake
Cannata’s
Rouse’s
Sweet Tee’s Treats
Bertinot’s best bakery
Cajun Pecan House
Kid Friendly Restaurant
Cajun Critters
Pepper’s Pizza
Rotolo’s
La Carreta
La Casa Del Sol
Japanese Food
Zen
Osaka
Ichiban
Geaux Fish
Kyoto
Italian Food
Cristiano Ristorante
Pepper’s Pizza
Milano
Rotolo’s
Castalano’s
Margarita
La Carreta
La Casa
El Paso
Herradura
Spigot’s
Mexican Food
La Casa
El Paso
Herradura
La Carreta
Papi Cheo
Outdoor Patio
La Carreta
La Casa Del Sol
Cristiano Ristorante
Cajun Critters
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse of Thibodaux
Pizza
Rotolo’s
Peppers Pizzeria
West Main Pizza
Redfish Pizza
Your Pie
Po-Boy
Mr Po-Boy
Blake’s Deli
Bayou Blue Po-Boys
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Griffin’s
Salad
Salad Station, Houma
Castalano’s
Grady V’s
Blake’s deli
Lumiere
Seafood Restaurant
Cajun Critters
The Shack
Big Al’s
Spahr’s Seafood
1921 Seafood
Soul Food
Trap Seafood
Kajun Kidd
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Grady V’s
White Star
Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)
Sweet Tee’s Treats
Dipping for a Cause
The Cookie Stylist
Gimme That Sugar
The Willow Cafe
Thai/Vietnamese Food
Song Phi Nong
White Bowl
Siam House
Flami Nguyen
Should you be interested in learning more about our advertising opportunities or have any questions regarding the voting process, please don’t hesitate to reach out! Email Mary Ditch at mary@rushing-media.com.