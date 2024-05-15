Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Eating & Drinking

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.

Here are the nominees for Eating & Drinking:

Bakery

Best Bakery

Chez Bakery

Sweet Envy

Ninette’s Bakery

Cupcake Envie

BBQ

Big Mike’s BBQ

Blake’s Deli

Honest Abe’s BBQ

BBQ City

Buy U BBQ

Bar

Mahony’s

Intracoastal Club

On The Canal Bar

Cinclare

The Pour House

Bartender

Ashley Neal – Mahony’s

Jeff Markel – Cinclare

Bayou Blends

Whitney Loupe – Intracoastal Bar

Kristi Gadd – Big Mike’s Thibodaux

Beer Selection

The Pour House

Spigot’s

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse of Thibodaux

Mahony’s

Cannata’s

Bloody Mary

Spahr’s

Lumiere

Cajun Critters

Spigots Brew Pub

Mahony’s

Breakfast

Downtown Jeaux

Spahr’s

New York Bagel

Blake’s Deli

Jeaux on the Geaux

Brunch

Spigot’s

Grady V’s

La Caretta

Cuvee’

Lumiere

Chef

Nicholas Robichaux, Blake’s Deli

Brent Daigle, Grady V’s

Lindsay Mason, Cristiano’s

Logan Boudreaux, Cinclare

Kevin Templet, Fremin’s

Chinese Food

Gourmet House

Golden Dragon

Hong Kong

Chinese Gourmet

Lin’s

Chicken Wings

B & B Wings

Wing Stop

Kajun Kidd

Trap Wings

Big Mike’s BBQ

Coffeehouse

Downtown Jeaux

PJ’s Coffee

Sweet Envy

Runneth Over

Jeaux on the Geaux

Donuts

Mr Ronnie’s

Tasty Cream

Golden Donut

Rob’s

Petersen’s

Food Truck

Bayou Lemon

Flami Nguyen

Runneth Over

Taqueria El Mundo

Taqueria El Invasor

Fried Chicken

Bayou Delight

Rouse’s

Copeland’s

Ceana’s Cajun Cookin

Lumiere’s Blues and Jazz Bistro

Gumbo

Off the Hook

A Bear’s Cafe

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Grady V’s

Boudreau and Thibodeau

Hamburger

Watergrill

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Off the Hook

Blake’s Deli

Grady V’s

Health Food/Drink

Body by Thomas

Starr Fit

The Salad Station, Houma

Da Boot Nutrition

St. Charles Nutrition

Ice Cream/Yogurt

Scarlet Scoop

Zack’s

Baskin Robbin’s

Central Sno

Brooke’s Sno World

King Cake

Cannata’s

Rouse’s

Sweet Tee’s Treats

Bertinot’s best bakery

Cajun Pecan House

Kid Friendly Restaurant

Cajun Critters

Pepper’s Pizza

Rotolo’s

La Carreta

La Casa Del Sol

Japanese Food

Zen

Osaka

Ichiban

Geaux Fish

Kyoto

Italian Food

Cristiano Ristorante

Pepper’s Pizza

Milano

Rotolo’s

Castalano’s

Margarita

La Carreta

La Casa

El Paso

Herradura

Spigot’s

Mexican Food

La Casa

El Paso

Herradura

La Carreta

Papi Cheo

Outdoor Patio

La Carreta

La Casa Del Sol

Cristiano Ristorante

Cajun Critters

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse of Thibodaux

Pizza

Rotolo’s

Peppers Pizzeria

West Main Pizza

Redfish Pizza

Your Pie

Po-Boy

Mr Po-Boy

Blake’s Deli

Bayou Blue Po-Boys

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Griffin’s

Salad

Salad Station, Houma

Castalano’s

Grady V’s

Blake’s deli

Lumiere

Seafood Restaurant

Cajun Critters

The Shack

Big Al’s

Spahr’s Seafood

1921 Seafood

Soul Food

Trap Seafood

Kajun Kidd

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Grady V’s

White Star

Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)

Sweet Tee’s Treats

Dipping for a Cause

The Cookie Stylist

Gimme That Sugar

The Willow Cafe

Thai/Vietnamese Food

Song Phi Nong

White Bowl

Siam House

Flami Nguyen

Should you be interested in learning more about our advertising opportunities or have any questions regarding the voting process, please don’t hesitate to reach out! Email Mary Ditch at mary@rushing-media.com.